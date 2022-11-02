The start of the 2022/2023 NBA season for the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriorsis being somewhat complicated, since they have a record of 3 wins and 4 losses.

In fact, the Warriors are currently on a 3-game losing streak, after falling to the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistonsand lastly against the Miami Heat.

Regarding individual performance, Stephen Curry He is performing as he has always done, with averages of 30 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.4 steals, leader in each of these sections for the Warriors.

The second best scorer is being Andrew Wiggins, with 17.8 points, 6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks, followed by jordan poole, who adds 16.8 points with 5 assists per night. Klay Thompson is still finding his offensive groove, averaging 13.3 points per night, which is the second-lowest of his career so far.

The problem

Although the offense is not scaring anyone, the main problem of those led by Steve Kerr is being the defense, since at the moment they are the second team that allows the most points per game, with 121.3.

It is worth mentioning that the season is just beginning, and there is no need to overreact, since there is time to make the necessary adjustments to stay in the fight for the two-time championship.

It is also important to note, however, that during the past regular season, the Golden State Warriors were the third-best defense in the league, allowing only 105.5 points, while the boston celtics they were first at 104.5, both teams meeting in the NBA Finals, so clearly defense is a huge factor worth putting in the most effort.