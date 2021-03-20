Basketball superstar LeBron James injured his ankle in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. A bitter blow for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have to do without James’ congenial partner Anthony Davis.

B.asceticball national player Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers have suffered another defeat after four consecutive wins. The master of the North American professional league NBA not only lost the game against the Atlanta Hawks with 94:99 on Saturday, but also superstar LeBron James.

The 36-year-old injured his ankle in the early part of the second quarter after opponent Solomon Hill fell in his right leg while defending himself. Although James stayed on the field for a short time, coach Frank Vogel took him out of the game. The Lakers initially gave no information about the severity of the injury. In Anthony Davis they have been missing another high performer for several weeks.

The failures made themselves felt. On the other hand, Atlanta took the momentum from seven wins in a row with it in the duel in Los Angeles. After James dropped out, Schröder hobbled for a short time. The native of Braunschweig was able to finish the game on the floor. At times the Lakers stayed a little over six minutes without points and the Hawks built up a cushion. They went into the final quarter with a 74:65 lead. Although the Lakers came up again, the home side didn’t manage to turn things around.