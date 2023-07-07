For lovers of North American basketball begins a new season of competitions, where the greatest players will compete for the title of the best American team in the NBA Summer League 2023.



After the victory of the Denver Nuggets on the Miami Heat In a hard-fought score of 94-89 in Game 5 of the 2022-2023 season finals, fans were looking forward to the return of their idols to the field.

Since last Monday, July 3, the NBA opened the Summer League in which three tournaments are held, two small ones, which last between two to three days, and a main one in which the great promises of American basketball are found.

Sacramento, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas are the host cities where players from each category compete for victory. There the future stars of the sport meet, including the main names of the recent Draft 2023, such as the French Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, among others.

However, from July 7 to 17, people will be able to enjoy the third and last most important category, NBA 2K24 Summer League that will have the participation of the 30 teams of the league.

Among those that stand out, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.



Competitors will play a total of 76 games over 11 days in Las Vegas with matches split between the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, both located on the University of Nevada (UNLV) campus.

Where can they see the matches?

According to the official NBA page, to enjoy this great day of ‘bastqueball’, fans You will be able to watch each game live on pay television on the ‘ESPN’ sports channel and its networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews).

Likewise, the matches will also be available in real time on streaming platforms, either in the official application of the league, ‘NBA TV’, ‘Star plus’ or ‘DirecTV.



An advantage if you missed a meeting, since you can see them in the applications as many times as you want in an asynchronous way since you have the active subscription.

