The wait behind the new title in the series of call of Duty it is palpable and we know well that there is a close link between Activision’s FPS and the NBA (remember, for example, James Harden and the cap that heralded Black Ops 4?).

Well, according to the well-known Activision insider Charlie INTEL, the new Call of Duty would have been shown during the weekend just ended to some players of the NBA Summer Leaguethe summer tournament of the American basketball league.

As evidence of what was said, the insider also provided photographic evidence: the photo you can see below was published on the social channels of Kennedy Chandler, a young point guard in the Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA athletes once again take center stage in upcoming Call of Duty games. The new game from Activision is eagerly awaited by fans, who hope to be able to get their hands on it by the end of 2023.

We still have little and confusing information about this new chapter in the Activision series: it should be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2come out later this year and get the Sledgehammer Games studio involved.

Are there any more news coming? Certainly that’s what the millions of Call of Duty fans are hoping for, but the fact that the game has finally been shown, albeit to a very small circle of people, is certainly a significant step forward.