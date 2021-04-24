National Basketball Association (NBA) star Karim Abdul-Jabbar criticized the initiatives of the US Republican Party. The former athlete’s column is available in The Guardian.

Abdul-Jabbar argues that nearly 250 laws that have been passed since the US presidential election in November are directed against the interests of African American voters. The NBA star’s text captioned “Republicans want blacks to disappear. But sports leagues can get in the way. ” Abdul-Jabbar in his article assigns a special role to the country’s leading sports leagues, which “embody American ideals.”

In March, a law passed in the state of Georgia that toughened requirements for voter registration sparked controversy in American society. The law, in particular, was criticized by US President Joe Biden. The American leader stressed that the measures taken in the state lead to a reduction in the number of polling stations in areas where African Americans live, which makes the law discriminatory. He compared it to the Jim Crow laws of the 1960s that perpetuated racial segregation in the United States.

Abdul-Jabbar is a member of the NBA Hall of Fame. The American is known for his performances for the Milouki Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. He became the NBA champion six times. The center has 38 387 points.