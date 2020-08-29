W.hen LeBron James says something, a lot of people listen, blacks and whites, Democrats and Republicans, rich and poor. He is fortunate that basketball interests them all. And whoever likes basketball knows it too. When he entered the North American professional league NBA in 2003, he, the black boy from Ohio, was called “the chosen one”. He plays so well to this day that some even say he’s better than Michael Jordan. He is followed by 71 million people on Instagram and 47 million on Twitter. And many of them heard what James trumpeted there three days ago: “We are calling for change. It’s enough. ”Before that he wrote:“ FUCK THIS, MAN !!!! ”

Something historic happened on the sports stage in the United States on Wednesday. It started with the Milwaukee Bucks basketball pros who refused to play a play-off game after a white police officer shot African American Jacob Blake seven times in the back while he leaned into the car in their state of Wisconsin where his children sat. The message from the players: the show cannot go on. And at the latest when the Los Angeles Lakers joined the strike, all teams took part. Because 35-year-old LeBron James plays and speaks for the Lakers.

A loud voice

His voice is the loudest in the wide world of sport. “Hopefully,” he recently told the New York Times, “one day I will be respected not only for the way I played basketball, but also for the way I faced my life as an African American.” He opened his Hometown Akron a school for 240 children from disadvantaged backgrounds who receive psychological care and free meals there.

He campaigns against voter suppression in districts with a majority of black people by investing millions of dollars with his fellow campaigners in order to attract election workers. But once he irritated his supporters. When the manager of the NBA team Houston Rockets showed solidarity with the democracy movement in Hong Kong almost a year ago, he was reprimanded by James, who earns a lot of money in China with the NBA and its sponsor Nike. Protesters in Hong Kong then burned his jersey.

Now that the people of the United States are protesting louder than ever against racism and police violence, James and many other athletes understand the opportunity. It is no longer enough for them to wear a T-shirt with the slogan “Black Lives Matter” on their stage. They go further than ever before: they use their stage by refusing to perform on that stage.