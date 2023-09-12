A scandal broke out with an NBA figure. Kevin Porter Jr., a Houston Rockets player, was arrested this Monday in New York after being accused of attacking and trying to strangle his girlfriend in a hotel in that city. According to US media, the police arrived at the hotel around 6:45 in the morning and detained the 23-year-old basketball player.

New York police sources told ABC News, ESPN, New York Post and Houston Chronicle that Porter had been locked out of his hotel room and after hotel security helped him inside, attacked his girlfriend, a former WNBA player.

Additionally, they reported that the 26-year-old woman, identified as Kysre Gondrezick, She was taken to a hospital with neck pain and a cut on her face. The first reconstructions of the events determined that a person hit her several times on the body and put his hands on her neck.

The Houston Rockets, the franchise to which the player belongs, preferred to stay away from what happened and They released a brief statement stating that they are investigating the incident.: “We are in the process of gathering information about the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr.”, indicated from the Texas team.

If the attacks on his girlfriend Gondrezick are proven, Kevin Porter Jr. may not play in the NBA again, since the American league has zero tolerance in cases of gender violence. The victim’s sister spoke on social media about the matter and wrote: “If you think you are going to touch my sister and not be touched, she counts your days. She prays that you will walk again to play again.”

Porter, 23, was selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, a team for which he did not play. He was then traded to the Detroit Pistons where he also did not gain minutes and was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There he played one season and because he was the protagonist of an incident in the locker room, they decided to transfer him to the Rockets in January 2021, a team in which he averaged 19.2 points last season; 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Porter had already been the protagonist of a violent incident in 2021

It is not the first time that the player has been associated with a violent event. TheAthletic He said that in January 2021 he was involved in an incident in the Cleveland Cavaliers locker room.

This happened when he saw that his position in the team’s locker room was replaced by the players with fewer minutes. This led the basketball player to explode: He started yelling at his companions and threw food at them. This altercation became a compelling reason why the Cleveland organization sought an immediate release for him.

Until last season he was known as one of the most promising guards in the NBA, but with a very shaky head. It is worth noting that Porter Jr. was out on bail after police found a loaded firearm in his car after he was in an accident..

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA)

