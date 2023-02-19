Before the start Dunk Contest of the NBA this Saturday at the Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazzfew knew who he was Mac McClungone of the 4 participants of the jumping event.

However, once this spectacular contest was over, thousands or millions of people around the world became more than clear who Mac McClung is, who took the champion’s trophy to Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old was signed to a 2-way contract 4 days ago with the Philadelphia 76ersfrom the Delaware Blue Coats, a subsidiary team of the Sixers but from the G-League, and 4 days later he is the champion of the Slam Dunk Contest, leaving his name stamped in the history books.

impeccable performance

In 3 of his 4 dunks, taking into account the first, second and final round, McClung had perfect scores of 50 from the judges, defeating Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans in the final.

To make McClung’s coronation more emotional and historic, he received the Dr Jr trophy at the hands of Julius Earving himself, aka Dr. J, one of the greatest legends of the Philadelphia 76ers.

One of the many spectacular postcards left by Mac McClung. Photo: AFP

The judges for the contest were Jamal Crawford, 3-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Lisa Leslie, 8-time WNBA All-Star, Karl Malone 14-time NBA All-Star, Harold Miner , 2-time Slam Dunk Champion, Dominique Wilkins, 9-time NBA All-Star and 2-time Slam Dunk Champion.

Mac McClung in the interviews after winning this colorful contest, assured that he will return the following year to defend his title consecutively, something that only Nate Robinson has achieved, Michael JordanJason Richardson, Zach LaVine.