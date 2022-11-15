One more day of the regular season is gone, and the NBA has already named the Players of the Week, choosing Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ersAlready Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Beginning with the brilliant performance of Embiid, who won the award in the Eastern Conference, the Cameroonian center of the Sixers averaged 40 points, 11 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds for Philadelphia in 4 games played.

In this span, Embiid and the Sixers added 3 wins and one loss, with the talented player shining with consecutive games of 40 points or more, the first in a win against the atlanta hawks scoring 42, and the second a day later in a win over the Utah Jazz, scoring a career high of 59 points.

On the other hand, Curry kept this recognition in the Western Conference, after leading the reigning champions of the best basketball league in the world to a record of 2 wins and one loss.

In the 3 games played, Curry shone with averages of 38 points, 6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, with the point guard scoring 47 points in a win against the Sacramento Kings, and then 40 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Other Eastern Conference nominees included: Jimmy Butler (Miami), Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner (Indiana), Kristaps Porzingis (Washington), Jason Tatum (Boston) and Franz Wagner (Orlando), while in the West: Luka Dončić (Dallas), De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento), Jerami Grant (Portland) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans).