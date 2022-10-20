Genoa – A screaming debut for Paolo Banchero in the NBA. The number 1 choice of the last Draft tried to drag the Orlando Magic in the first game of the season, but in the end it was the Detroit Pistons who won 113-109. The basketball player of Genoese origins (he was born in Seattle 19 years ago) scored 27 points in 35 minutes of play with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 4 turnovers, 11/18 shooting, 5/7 free shots. A performance that makes Banchero rightfully enter the history of the NBA, given that previously the only two rookies to score at least 25 points, with 5 rebounds and 5 assists had been a certain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1969 and LeBron James in 2003.
Only a few seconds on the pitch, instead for the other Italian Simone Fontecchio in the Utah Jazz’s 123-102 victory over MVP Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets. In the other games, the overtime victory of the Memphis Grizzlies over the New York Knicks for 115-112 with 34 points and 9 assists by Ja Morant. That of the Phornix Suns on the Dallas Mavericks for 107-105 with 28 points of Devin Booker and despite the 35 points of Luka Doncic.
Also in the East, away victory for the Chicago Bulls for 116-108 at the Miami Heat thanks to 37 points by DeMar DeRozan. Success, however, for the Atlanta Hawks, who beat the Houston Rockets 117-107 with 23 points and 13 assists by Trae Young. On his return after a year and more of stop, one is unleashed Zion Williamson drags the New Orleans Pelicans with 25 points to a 130-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, which Kevin Durant’s 32 points are not enough for. Finally, a success for the Toronto Raptors, who outnumber the Cleveland Cavs 108-105 thanks to Pascal Siakam’s 23 points and 11 rebounds. The 31 points at the debut of Donovan Mitchell are not enough for the Cavaliers.
