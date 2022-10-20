Genoa – A screaming debut for Paolo Banchero in the NBA. The number 1 choice of the last Draft tried to drag the Orlando Magic in the first game of the season, but in the end it was the Detroit Pistons who won 113-109. The basketball player of Genoese origins (he was born in Seattle 19 years ago) scored 27 points in 35 minutes of play with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 4 turnovers, 11/18 shooting, 5/7 free shots. A performance that makes Banchero rightfully enter the history of the NBA, given that previously the only two rookies to score at least 25 points, with 5 rebounds and 5 assists had been a certain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1969 and LeBron James in 2003.

Only a few seconds on the pitch, instead for the other Italian Simone Fontecchio in the Utah Jazz’s 123-102 victory over MVP Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets. In the other games, the overtime victory of the Memphis Grizzlies over the New York Knicks for 115-112 with 34 points and 9 assists by Ja Morant. That of the Phornix Suns on the Dallas Mavericks for 107-105 with 28 points of Devin Booker and despite the 35 points of Luka Doncic.

LeBron James, one of the strongest basketball players in NBA history

Also in the East, away victory for the Chicago Bulls for 116-108 at the Miami Heat thanks to 37 points by DeMar DeRozan. Success, however, for the Atlanta Hawks, who beat the Houston Rockets 117-107 with 23 points and 13 assists by Trae Young. On his return after a year and more of stop, one is unleashed Zion Williamson drags the New Orleans Pelicans with 25 points to a 130-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, which Kevin Durant’s 32 points are not enough for. Finally, a success for the Toronto Raptors, who outnumber the Cleveland Cavs 108-105 thanks to Pascal Siakam’s 23 points and 11 rebounds. The 31 points at the debut of Donovan Mitchell are not enough for the Cavaliers.