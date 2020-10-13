D.he game was over. The confetti rain had subsided. The award ceremony was over. Only one person had not yet commented: the man with the number 23, who for years has played the role of leading figure in American basketball as if it were the most natural thing in the world.

Then he stood at the microphone in one of the large sports halls at Walt Disney World, where the National Basketball Association (NBA) had held its championship under quarantine conditions and without an audience since July, and let out what concerns someone like him at such moments: LeBron James, nicknamed “The Chosen One,” who just won his fourth NBA title with his third team at the age of 35 and who makes nearly $ 40 million a year, is still not completely satisfied. “We want you to respect us,” he said when he held the trophy for the most valuable player in the final series in his hands, about the Los Angeles Lakers, his manager, the coach, the coaches and his teammates. “And I want that damn respect too.”