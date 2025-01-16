Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder won an important away win with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. The Warriors won against the Minnesota Timberwolves 116:115 (55:42). The Warriors led almost the whole time, and after the first quarter, in which the Timberwolves scored just twelve points, they were already 22 points ahead. As the game progressed, the team from Minnesota increasingly struggled and equalized for the first time with a minute left. But the Warriors held their nerve and brought home the victory, with Stephen Curry converting an important three-pointer and the decisive two free throws in the final minute.

With 31 points, including seven converted three-pointers, Curry was also the best scorer of the game. Schröder scored twelve points and three assists, but the captain of the German national team spent most of the final quarter on the bench after six fouls.

The New Orleans Pelicans with Daniel Theis and the Dallas Mavericks with Maxi Kleber also had a close exchange of blows. The Pelicans won 119:116 against the weakened Mavericks, who are still missing top scorers Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. A controversial block by Trey Murphy III with a few seconds left on Spencer Dinwiddie secured the win. Theis had two points and five rebounds as well as a block, Kleber remained without a score, but also recorded a block and the ball win, which could have led to victory shortly before the end.

Injury problems are also affecting the Orlando Magic this season. Without the long-injured German national players Franz and Moritz Wagner as well as the sick Jalen Suggs, the Magic had no chance in the 93:122 defeat by the Milwaukee Bucks. Tristan da Silva was at least able to start again after the German rookie in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers was only able to participate for a minute.