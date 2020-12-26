NBA



Schröder wins with the Lakers against Kleber’s Mavericks





Dennis Schröder (l) from the Los Angeles Lakers moves to the basket, Maxi Kleber tries to prevent him.

Photo: dpa / Ringo HW Chiu





The Los Angeles Lakers clinched their first win of the season in the NBA. In the 138: 115 victory against the Dallas Mavericks, Dennis Schröder was able to convince again. There was nothing to get for the Boston Celtics with Daniel Theis against the Brooklyn Nets.

<br /> <br />



With another strong Dennis Schröder, the Los Angeles Lakers champions won their first season in the NBA. The team around the outstanding LeBron James and Anthony Davis won 138: 115 against the Dallas Mavericks with the German national player Maxi Kleber. Schröder, who was again in the starting line-up, had 18 points, two rebounds and six assists.



8 images The Germans in the NBA

Photo: dpa / Sue Ogrocki





“He’s a dynamic player. He gets into the zone better than anyone else in our team,” said Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, praising the Braunschweig resident, who, according to ESPN, should also receive more financial recognition. Accordingly, the Lakers are offering Schröder a new $ 83 million contract over four years. Schröder, who was traded from Oklahoma before the start of the season, is currently collecting $ 15.5 million in his final year of contract.

<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"/></p> <p> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"/></p> <p>

With a total of 50 points, James and Davis were the guarantors of the Lakers’ success. James posted 22 points, seven rebounds and ten assists, Davis came in at 28-8-5. The most successful thrower of the Mavericks was the Slovenian Luka Doncic with 27 points, Kleber got five points and five assists.

There was nothing to get for the Boston Celtics with Daniel Theis, who was also able to look forward to a place in the starting five, but remained below his possibilities with two points and five assists. The Celtics, who had announced the death of their club icon KC Jones the day before, lost to the Brooklyn Nets with 95: 123, who celebrated their second victory.

The Clippers also clinched their second win of the season. They beat the Denver Nuggets, where Isaiah Hartenstein got six points in ten minutes, 121: 108. In addition, runner-up Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-98, and the Milwaukee Bucks triumphed 138-99 against the Golden State Warriors despite a poor performance by their star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

(old / sid / dpa)