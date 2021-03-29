NBA



Schröder best thrower in Lakers victory – Drummond comes from Cleveland



Dennis Schröder from the Lakers against Michael Carter-Williams (l) from Orlando Magic.

Photo: dpa / Marcio Jose Sanchez





Dennis Schröder led the Los Angeles Lakers to victory against Orlando Magic with a strong performance. Shortly before the 96:93 success, the NBA defending champion had announced another commitment.

National basketball player Dennis Schröder has finally put the Los Angeles Lakers back on the road to success in the NBA professional league with a strong performance. The champion won almost 96:93 (44:39) against Orlando Magic, Schröder was the best Lakers thrower with 24 points and compensated for the loss of the injured superstar LeBron James excellently.

The Lakers succeeded after four defeats in a row in the absence of James the second win in a row, LA consolidated the fourth place in the Eastern Conference. “Especially in the second half we won a lot of the ball and communicated well, that was the key,” said Schröder, who also contributed five rebounds and six assists.

Shortly before the game, the Lakers had announced another signing with center Andre Drummond. The contract of the two-time All-Stars had been dissolved by the Cleveland Cavaliers, which is why Drummond was able to change within the season.

Title competitor Brooklyn Nets also strengthened its already top-class team with seven-time all-star LaMarcus Aldridge.

(old / sid)