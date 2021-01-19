NBA



Schröder best thrower in Lakers defeat





los Angeles Despite a strong Dennis Schröder, the Los Angeles Lakers’ winning streak in the NBA is broken. Meanwhile, James Harden’s access to the Brooklyn Nets continues.

Despite a strong Dennis Schröder (27), the winning streak of champions Los Angeles Lakers in the North American professional basketball league NBA is broken. Against the Golden State Warriors, the national player’s team lost just 113: 115 and thus missed their sixth win in a row. With eleven wins and four defeats, the defending champion is still the best team in the league.

Schröder was the Lakers’ best thrower with 25 points and also had five rebounds and three assists. At the Warriors, top player Stephen Curry once again stood out: the 32-year-old scored the most points for his team with 26 points (one rebound, seven assists).



Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks lost without Schröder’s national team colleague Maximilian Kleber 93: 116 at the Toronto Raptors. The Würzburger can currently not be used due to the regulations of the NBA health protocol, after the Mavs recently had to complain about several corona cases.

Meanwhile, James Harden’s access to the Brooklyn Nets continues. In his second game for the Nets, the 31-year-old delivered another top performance in the 125: 123 win against the top team Milwaukee Bucks with 34 points (six rebounds, twelve assists) and was the best thrower of his team. Harden moved from the Houston Rockets to Brooklyn last week after a complicated mega-trade.

