Without Kevin Durant and without Kyrie Irving, the brooklyn nets they ended up falling to the san antonio spurs 98-106, who took advantage of the New Yorkers’ losses to end their 5-game losing streak in the NBA.

Those led by the legendary Gregg Popovich they had their best player on the court keldon johnsonwho finished with the highest score in a game of his career, with 36 points, in addition to adding 11 rebounds and 4 steals.

According to StatMuse, the 23-year-old Johnson became the first player since David Robinson to finish with a stat line like the young Spurs talent did tonight.

Nosedive

After being only half a game away from reaching the top of the Eastern Conference, the Nets already have 3 losses in a row, and have fallen to fourth place with a record of 27 wins and 16 losses.

In the absence of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Nicolas Claxton was in charge of filling out the stat sheet, with 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, and a steal.

The next commitment for those from Brooklyn will be on Thursday, January 19, against the Phoenix Suns, while for the Spurs, it will be on Friday, January 20, against the Los Angeles Clippers.