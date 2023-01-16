There are already 4 victories in a row for the Sacramento Kingsafter winning the duel against the san antonio spurs 132-119 in the day this Sunday, maintaining the high level they have shown in the last games in the NBA.

With a record of 24 wins and 18 losses, the Kings, who have the all-time record for the most consecutive seasons without reaching the postseason with 16, remain in fourth place in the Western Conference, for the moment, in a direct qualifying zone for the playoffs. .

The 3 main figures of those led by Mike Brown did not disappoint, starting with the 29 points of Harrison Barnes who was the game’s top scorer, followed by De’Aaron Fox’s 23, and the huge game by Domantas Saboniswho added 18 points, 18 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Rising

Sacramento has moved only a half game away from the New Orleans Pelicanswho are waiting to climb to the third position in the West, a conference led by the Denver Nuggets with a record of 30 wins 13 losses, in second the Memphis Grizzlies with 29-13, and the Pelicans in third with 26-17.

For the Spurs, this time the best player was Jakob Poeltl, who recorded 23 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, followed by Keldon Johnson, who added 20 points, with 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

San Antonio, led by the historic Gregg Popovich, reached 5 straight losses, located in the penultimate place in the Western Conference, with a record of 13 wins and 31 losses.