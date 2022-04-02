In the defeat of the Houston Rockets 122-117 against the Sacramento Kingsthe Texans’ all-star rookie, Jalen Greenmade history in the NBA with base in triples.

The young man, barely 20 years old, finished with 33 points, 8 rebounds, and with 6 of 14 in triples, and 9 of 9 in free throws.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Green accumulates 29 triples scored in 5 days, this being the most 3-point shots in this span for a rookie in all history.

He matched James Harden

As if that were not enough, Jalen Green, reached 3 consecutive games scoring above 30 points, and 5 in a row scoring above 20 points, and at least 5 triples, tying James Harden, as the only ones to achieve such figures with the Rockets.

In the current season, Green’s averages are 16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, with 34.1 percent shooting from 3-point range, in 63 games played.

The Rockets, who are last in the Western Conference with a record of 20 wins and 58 losses, chose Green in the second position of the Draft last year, since he has all the conditions to become a superstar in the league, to help raise to the franchise, which has a talented young player base.