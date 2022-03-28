The boston celtics they are the hottest team in the NBA Eastern Conference, having recently taken the top spot, accumulating 6 wins in a row.

However, it has just been announced that the Massachusetts team will suffer the loss of its best interior player, since according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Robert Williams III has suffered a meniscal tear on his left knee.

The 24-year-old center, who has been the best player in the paint for the Celtics this year, both offensively and defensively, is missing several weeks of competition according to the latest reports.

Read More: Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum named Players of the Week

It was through a magnetic resonance that the injury was revealed, and the club have announced that they will be subjecting Williams to more medical tests, in order to have an estimated recovery time.

playoffs in sight

This is terrible news for Boston, as Williams has been one of the team’s breakout stars this season, averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per night, second-best in the league.

Last season, Robert Williams, who was selected 27th in the first round of the 2018 Draft, signed a contract extension for 4 years and 54 million dollars to continue with the Celtics.

In statements collected by The Athletic site, the head coach of the 17-time NBA champion franchise, Ime Udokasaid Williams would be undergoing surgery to repair the damage, but that the player remains positive about returning this season.

Read more: LaMelo Ball shined in the Hornets’ win against the Nets

“He has some optimism that he can possibly return this year.”, said Udoka, who has the Celtics in the first position in the Eastern Conference, with 7 games remaining on their regular season schedule before the playoffs start.