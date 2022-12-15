The boston celtics They are currently having a great season, being the best team in the NBA, with the best record, 22 wins and only 7 losses, at the top of the Eastern Conference of the league.

Being the runners-up, led by Jason TatumJaylen Brown Marcus SmartMalcolm Brogdon, and led by Joe Mazzulla, have proven to be the most consistent franchise.

Tatum has once again been the figure to watch, having the best season of his life, with averages that make him the favorite to be the Most Valuable Player, leaving averages of 30.2 points, fifth in the NBA, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and a block per game.

Jaylen Brown He has also been playing the best basketball of his career, with highs in points with 26.6, in rebounds with 7.3, in assists with 3.6, in addition to 1.1 steals, with 50.3 percent efficiency in field goals, the best of his life, same case with 81 percent in free throws.

reinforcements on the way

That said, the Celtics can still get better, with reinforcements on the way, after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced the return of Robert Williams III.

The communicator revealed that the pivot aims to make his debut in the campaign with the Celtics tomorrow, Friday, against the Orlando Magicafter completing rehab from offseason arthroscopic surgery on one of his knees, missing the first 29 games of the year.

This is great news for Boston, as it recovers its starting center, and one of the defensive pillars of the club, as he demonstrated last season, with averages of 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2.2 blocks per night, which It earned him being chosen to the second defensive quintet of the NBA