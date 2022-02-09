Exactly 10 days remain to carry out the All Star Weekend (All-Star Weekend), where the best NBA players will come together to put on a show on the court.

This same afternoon, the league announced the players who will participate in the 3 Point Shooting Contestwith authentic snipers lined up and ready to shoot from beyond the arc.

The appointment for this attractive fair, who little by little has been stealing prominence from the Slam Dunk Contest (Slam Dunk Contest), will be on Saturday, February 19, at the Rocket Mortgage Field Househome of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Read more: CJ McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans

the shooters

The Western Conference will have representatives: Desmond Baneshooting guard for the Memphis Grizzlies who has a 3-point shooting percentage of 41.4, luke kennard of the Los Angeles Clippers with 42.8 percent, CJ McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans with 38.4, and Karl Anthony-Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves with 40.6.

As for the Eastern Conference will be: Zach LaVine of the chicago bullswith 40.1 percent shooting from 3-point range, the Brooklyn Nets’ Patty Mills at 42.5, the Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet at 39.6, and Bring Young of the Atlanta Hawkswith 37.2 percent.

Read more: Domantas Sabonis was traded from Indiana to Sacramento for Tyrese Haliburton

Stephen Curry, reigning champion of the event, will not be there to defend his title, which by the way he has won twice, in 2015 and 2021.