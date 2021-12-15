A.hen he owned the NBA record all by himself, Stephen Curry threw up his arms and patted his chest. Seconds later, the Golden State Warriors took time out to celebrate the historic moment of their most important player – and the first TV commercial during the break in the game was also dedicated to the success of the 33-year-old basketball superstar. The three at 12:10 on Tuesday evening (local time) was number 2974 in the career of the popular development player.

“This number means a lot to me,” Curry told TNT TV. “I even have them on my shoes.” Nobody in NBA history has scored from outside the three-point line as often as he has – and the 75th season of the world’s strongest basketball league is underway.

At the end of the 105:96 success of his Golden State Warriors against the New York Knicks, Curry had increased the record to 2977 and had himself photographed with former record holders Ray Allen and Reggie Miller. “To do this at Madison Square Garden is something special. I can’t say how honored I am for the reaction here away from home to this milestone, ”said Curry. “It’s a very, very special evening.” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr added, “I think this night was perfect for that.”

The people in the legendary hall in Manhattan, although mostly fans of the Knicks, celebrated Curry as if he were one of their own. In doing so, they paid him the respect he deserved for an already unprecedented career. What Michael Jordan did in pioneering work for the dunk and Dirk Nowitzki for the one-legged fadeaway, the three-time NBA champion and twice most valuable player of the season did for the three-man. In Curry’s first NBA season 2009/2010 there were an average of 18.1 three-way attempts in an NBA game – this season this value per team is 35.4. “He has revolutionized the way the game is played,” said NBA boss Adam Silver.

“He throws really great”

The previous record holder Allen, who congratulated Curry with a hug on the field during the break, had replaced Miller ten years ago and in the end needed 1,300 games for his yield. Curry has now moved up to the top of the leaderboard after just 789 NBA games. “I’m curious to see where the record will be once it has reached 1,300 games. He still has four, five, six years to go. This record will never be broken, ”predicted TV expert and NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal. The day before, Dirk Nowitzki had said: “I don’t think anyone is in sight who can break their record.”

The 43-year-old German has met almost 2,000 threesomes himself, but he never penetrated Curry’s dimensions. “I don’t think anyone can break Curry’s records right now. He throws really great. It’s just fun to watch. He changed the game, throwing from a lot further back, “said Nowitzki, who says he often becomes a fan on TV and” Throw! Throw! ”When Curry is holding the ball. Even if the game has changed, Curry is still a personified uniqueness.

LeBron James, Chris Paul, Magic Johnson – current and former NBA stars posted congratulations on social networks and were happy about the milestone of a man who is more popular than almost any other athlete in his class. In addition to his humble nature and ability not to take himself too seriously, that’s also because Curry’s body doesn’t give him any exceptional advantage. Not everyone can dunk, so it all comes down to height and jumping ability. But passing and throwing – anyone can learn that in theory.

In a sport where a number of stars move well above the two-meter limit, Curry is so inconspicuous at 1.88 meters that most universities did not even want to offer the son of a former NBA professional a scholarship. After high school, the inconspicuous young talent only got one offer from the highest category: from Davidson College in North Carolina. Its coach Bob McKillop took Curry under his wing at the time – and 15 years later was among the spectators in Madison Square Garden when Curry was making basketball history.