At the age of 19, the French basketball prodigy was selected first in the NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs. The player has dazzled lovers of this sport during the last season thanks to a fabulous performance in the French league, something that has made him the most coveted figure.

Victor Wembanyama will go to the San Antonio Spurs. The announcement was expected since the 19-year-old French phenomenon has set the basketball world on fire this season and by having the first choice in the 2023 NBA draft, the Texas franchise could exercise its right to hire him.

The 2.21m tall player from Boulogne-Levallois, recently crowned best player in the French championship and recently unlucky finalist against Monaco, could not have hoped for a better fate. “San Antonio reminds me of a history and a culture of winning like nowhere else,” he told beIN Sports in mid-May about the former team of French basketball legend Tony Parker.

Five times NBA champions, the San Antonio Spurs have shown in the last thirty years that they are part of the elite of the best basketball league in the world. But beyond the list of winners, it is also a club with a coach used to international players, something positive for Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Spurs, a team with a “winning mentality”

In the NBA, the worst teams in the league benefit from the first picks in the draft, thus having the possibility of selecting the best young basketball players. This is what allowed the San Antonio Spurs, who had the second worst record in the North American basketball league in 2022-23, with only 20 wins and 62 losses, to obtain the first option by winning the lottery organized last May 16. But unlike other teams that sign up for the top draft picks every year, San Antonio has “the culture of winning.”

From Tony Parker to Victor Wembanyama and every basketball fan out there, that’s a Spurs first. The Texas club won five NBA titles in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 and participated in the playoffs -the final phase of the championship- twenty-two consecutive years between 1998 and 2019, an NBA record (shared with the Philadelphia 76ers of the 1950s and 1960s).

“Normally, there are cycles in the NBA with periods of good fortune that last a few years, followed by periods of rebuilding, so to spend 22 consecutive seasons in the playoffs, with the goal of winning the title each year, is incredible,” he insists. former France captain Boris Diaw, who played for the Spurs from 2012 to 2016 with a league title on the line.”And even though San Antonio has been going through this rebuilding period for a few seasons, this culture of winning is still there,” adds.

During all these years, the Spurs have demonstrated their mastery when it comes to welcoming young promises who have managed to flourish and become stars of the orange ball: David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard, in particular, scored the history. of this club, but also of the NBA. Victor Wembanyama will therefore land in an organization that knows how to put young talent in the best position to succeed at the highest level.

“You can have less pressure than you could have had with other clubs. Spurs know how to protect their players to help them grow as well as possible,” Boris Diaw believes.

This article has been adapted from its original in French.