Nine games in the night awaiting the start of the championship on 19 October. The Rooster starts from the bench and scores 14 points

Riccardo Pratesi

First outing of the season for 18 teams, on the Italian night. Let’s talk about preseason, so the responses must be taken with a grain of salt, between assorted absences and calibrated minutes, but in the meantime 9 NBA games were scheduled. The start of the regular season will start on October 19th, in just two weeks, so it’s time for tests, rotations to perfect, fitness to pursue. Here’s what happened.

The protagonist – Andrew Wiggins, who started as a team, scored 13 points in Golden State’s win over Portland, 121-107. He was awaiting an explanation of his decision to get vaccinated, after he declared he was not vaccinated on Golden State’s media day. What happened in the meantime? His words: “My only option was to get vaccinated, the alternative was not to play in the NBA”. It refers to the law in force in San Francisco for which the vaccine is required (therefore a negative swab is not enough for the unvaccinated) to attend, and in his case be the protagonist, of numerous public events that are held indoors. It does not apply to away teams. He would have risked, unless he waged a legal battle, not to play the home games of the Dubs, to miss 41 games. With the relative salary deduction. Coach Kerr’s statements about freshmen Kuminga and Moody who played little against the Blazers are interesting: “They have veterans in front of our rotations, this year we want to win a lot”.

The match – The match between the Clippers and Denver would have been tempting, had it counted. It ended in a sprint. Los Angeles 103-102 won, with freshman Brandon Boston decisive in defense over Howard on the last possession. Interesting is the use of Justise Winslow, employed both as a reserve director and as a tactical center. The Nuggets were without Jokic, the MVP of 2021, and Murray, injured in long-term care, with Porter, fresh from the renewal, from the first attacking terminal. The Clippers were without the convalescent Leonard, George was also kept retired.

Italian – For Danilo Gallinari, the only Italian player in the NBA this season, 14 points in 22 ‘from the bench for Atlanta. His Hawks lost 99-125 in Miami to the Heat. The Gallo played with a starting time, but starting from the sixth man, as in the previous season, under the orders of Coach McMillan. He was the top scorer of the Georgia franchise together with Young and Collins, also with 14 points per score, shooting 5/11 from the field. For Miami 26 points from Herro expected in a redemption season, after the too many chiaroscuro of the last one.

To be reviewed – The 76ers showed up at the start without Ben Simmons, the end of the Australian saga still seems far away, while his will to end his professional adventure in Philadelphia is certain. For now he has not been paid by the deductible, since he is in default, by contract, not having presented himself to the rally. Unexcused absentee. If you were expecting Philly without his perimeter hesitation to shift gears, well, come back. In the defeat against Toronto 107-123 he shot 8/34 from 3 points, a measly 23%. Maxey started in the quintet as director, with Milton accumulating a similar time off the bench.

Results – Toronto-Philadelphia 123-107 (Anunoby 21, Drummond 19), Boston-Orlando 98-97 (Brown 25, Wagner / Anthony 16), Miami-Atlanta 125-99 (Herro 26, Gallinari / Young / Collins 14), Minnesota- New Orleans 117-114 (Russell 19, Alexander Walker 22), Oklahoma City-Charlotte 97-113 (Giddey 18, Bouknight 20), San Antonio-Utah 111-85 (Murray / Primo 17, Butler 16), Portland-Golden State 107-121 (Lillard 19, Poole 30), Sacramento-Phoenix 117-106 (Barnes 18, Shamet-Smith 13), Los Angeles Clippers-Denver 103-102 (Mann 14, Porter 23).