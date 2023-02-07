What will become of the Nets now that Kyrie has moved to the Dallas Mavericks? In the night the challenge to the Suns, one of the possible destinations of KD

These are complicated days to say the least for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving’s farewell to the Dallas Mavericks shook the whole scene. And now there are also doubts about the permanence of Kevin Durant, still out with a right knee problem. He risks remaining little of the super team built to chase the ring, but there is a season to complete. Also because the Nets are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, therefore in full swing. The Phoenix Suns arrive in Brooklyn tonight. With Devin Booker, ready to return to the field after 21 missed games.

Prediction: Phoenix handicap -4.5 — Booker is ready to re-add to a team that’s doing just fine without his star. Despite Devin’s long absence, the Suns are tied for fifth in the Western Conference with 29 wins and 26 losses, with four hits in their last five games and eight in their last ten. They can only be the favorites for the match against Brooklyn, which last night lost against the Clippers with a score of 124-116 despite the 47 points of Cam Thomas, unleashed after the 44 against Washington. Irving’s replacement is already in the house. But it might not be enough against the Suns: Phoenix’s victory with a -4.5 handicap is given at 1.87 by Bet365, 1.86 by Novibet, 1.85 by Sisal. See also Barcelona, ​​with austerity: three signings almost ready and at no cost

Brooklyn-Phoenix, the odds — All the major betting sites agree in indicating Phoenix as the favorite of the match: the odds for the success of the Suns are 1.56 for Better and GoldBet, 1.52 for Sisal. The NBA runners-up in 2021 won the previous direct match this season, with a score of 117-112: also considering last year’s two games, there are three consecutive victories for Phoenix against the Nets. While Brooklyn’s victory is given at 2.67 by Bet365, 2.65 by Better, 2.55 by Betfair.

February 7 – 16:28

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#NBA #predictions #BrooklynPhoenix #Suns #handicap