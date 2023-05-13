USA – In a sixth game dominated from start to finish by LeBron James’s team, the Lakers qualified for a new NBA final in the West, despite a start to the season in which few had faith. In addition, they leave aside those led by Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors, who celebrated the title last year.

At the end of the second quarter of the game, the statistics showed that the Lakers they had never lost a game play off at home, after being more than 10 points ahead. Thus precisely, the first half would end against the current champions, the Golden State Warriorsin which it was one of the most exciting keys to the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA season.

With LeBron James playing at his best, accompanied by players like Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry’s men didn’t have the slightest opportunity to go ahead on the scoreboard at any stage of the game. The difference was marked from the start and was maintained in all four times.

“They are the champions, we knew it would not be easy. We had to make it difficult for them and keep pressing throughout the game.” declared Davis, who had a masterful night both in attack and defense (17 points and 20 rebounds).

On the other hand, the resounding defeat showed a pale and compassless version of the team led by Steve Kerr. At no time did they find the formula to hurt the Lakers. Despite scoring 32 points, Goldens star Stephen Curry looked lonely on a lackluster night in the game.

The final result was 122-101 in favor of Darvin Ham’s team and a difference of more than 20 points, which meant a first defeat for Steve Kerr, against a team from the Western Conference, in his entire history.

“These Warriors are not there to play a championship or to win it. If that were the case, we would not be eliminated.”assured Kerr in a self-critical way and recognizing the superiorities and keys of the Los Angeles team to qualify for the finals.

But the reality of the winners, a few weeks ago, was totally different. They obtained a place in the playoffs by playoffs and very few believed in the sports project, despite having one of the best of all time, LeBron James.

The Lakers: to play play in to beat the champion

Few believed in the renewal process carried out by the Angelenos. The start of the season was not promising at all due to the departure of players, who were considered part of the backbone: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kendrick Nunn, Thomas Bryant and Matt Ryan. Now, we see D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt, among others. Although they are not the most reliable squad in the final series, it is clear that they are going to fight to win the ring.

Those led by Davis and Lebron knew how to find the necessary chemistry in the players who had recently arrived on the squad, which has generated a considerable difference in the game. At last, after a long time, they are finding important variants in the substitutes.

Players like Austin Reaves, who converted a triple from midfield on the night of Friday, May 14, give the Angels breath and calm, as they show the existence of attacking options, different from the stars we already know.

In addition, the resurrection of the defense has been their fortress and their secret weapon in this last stage of the championship. The Lakers went from being the 11th worst defense at the close of the market, to being the second strongest in the NBA. Not bad after a discreet start.

As long as there’s LeBron, there’s faith

The top scorer in the NBA does know how to shut up mouths. After beating the Minnesota Timberwolves and entering the play off said: “They gave us a 0.3% chance and here we are. We qualified for the semifinals.”

Beyond being a leader and one of the best of all time, he perfectly knows adversity and has faced it on different occasions. For example, in 2018 they ensured that the Cavaliers could not reach the finals, after a dubious start to the season. LeBron’s team reached the final and although they lost it, they showed that they can always beat him.

At the beginning of this season and without much faith in the Lakers, few were betting that a final instance could be reached. But what happened? Once again, a James team would surprise and eliminate none other than the defending champions.

Undoubtedly, his presence as a figure guarantees at least that, given the slightest chance of success, everything can happen. The Los Angeles Lakers are in the conference finals and before them they now have the Denver Nuggets of the fearsome Nikola Jokic, by far the best player in the league today.