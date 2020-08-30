NBA is back



Schröder loses with OKC – Bucks in the semifinals





PJ Tucker (r) of the Houston Rockets yells at Dennis Schröder of the Oklahoma City Thunder for a foul.

Cologne National player Dennis Schröder has to digest another setback with Oklahoma City Thunder after the end of the players’ strike in the professional basketball league NBA in the fight for the semi-finals of the play-offs. The Milwaukee Bucks were able to make the move into the next round perfectly.

Schröder and OKC lost to the Houston Rockets in the fifth game 80: 114 and are 2: 3 behind in the best-of-seven series. In the defeat, Schröder was the best thrower for Oklahoma with 19 points, with the Rockets again star player James Harden got the most points (31).

The Milwaukee Bucks, which started the boycott on Wednesday to protest against police violence in the United States, have successfully returned to the field. The title candidate prevailed 118: 104 against Orlando Magic and completed the play-off semifinals of the Eastern Conference. There the Bucks meet Miami Heat. The Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo once again played a major role in the success of the Bucks in the fifth duel of the series (final score 4: 1). The 25-year-old came to 28 points and contributed 17 rebounds and three assists.

The game was originally supposed to take place on Wednesday, Milwaukee boycotted the game in response to the Jacob Blake case. The black man was shot from behind by a police officer last weekend.



“This is a moment where I learned from my players,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer of his players’ actions: “They made me better. They steered me to a certain extent, they made us Stand up and say, ‘Enough, we want a change’ “.

In the Western Conference, the LA Lakers are the first to participate in the play-off semi-finals. The team led by superstar LeBron James won against the Portland Trail Blazers with 131: 122 and also decided the series 4: 1 for themselves. James had a large share with his 36 points and ten rebounds and assists, but the best thrower was Anthony Davis, who made 43 points (nine rebounds, four assists).

The boycott of the Bucks sparked a wave of protests across the country in the sport. Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Soccer (MLS), the women’s basketball professional league WNBA, the professional ice hockey league NHL and the tennis associations ATP and WTA in New York followed suit and showed their solidarity.

