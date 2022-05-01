NBA playoffs



Theis and the Boston Celtics start with a loss against the Bucks



Boston National basketball player Daniel Theis and the Boston Celtics started the quarter-finals of the play-offs in the North American professional league NBA with a defeat. In the end it was a clear 89:101 against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.







Defending champion Milwaukee Bucks started the second round of the NBA play-offs with an away win and put a damper on the Boston Celtics around national player Daniel Theis. The basketball team around its star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 101:98 in the TD Garden on Sunday and thus put itself in a good starting position on the way to the conference finals. In the very physical game, Antetokounmpo in particular made the difference. In addition to his own 24 points, he shone with twelve assists and had a good 13 rebounds.

The highlight was a dunk, to which he gave himself the template with a throw at the board. “I tried to be aggressive and I was successful,” he told ABC. Boston saw no country at all in the last quarter and was 17 points behind at times. The absence of Khris Middleton didn’t slow down Milwaukee either.

Theis, who had plenty of game time in the first round of four wins against the Brooklyn Nets, was on the field for just four and a half minutes on Sunday, recording two points, two rebounds and a block. First line center Robert Williams III, brought back from injury against the Nets, was back in the starting lineup.



Game two of the series is on the German night on Wednesday (1 a.m.). It takes four wins to get into the Eastern Conference Finals.

With Maxi Kleber (Dallas Mavericks) there is a second German in the NBA play-offs. The Mavs have to play against main round primus Phoenix Suns in the west.

