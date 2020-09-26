NBA playoffs



Starker Theis is back with Boston Celtics





Jayson Tatum (l) and Daniel Theis leave the pitch after beating Miami.

Photo: AP / Mark J. Terrill





Orlando / Cologne Daniel Theis is still in the title race. The again brilliant national player shortened to 2: 3 with the Boston Celtics in the semifinals against Miami Heat and prevented the end in the play-offs of the NBA.

With his back to the wall, the Boston Celtics played like the Boston Celtics again, Daniel Theis was more than relieved. “It was fun for everyone to be out there,” said the German NBA professional after the 121: 108 in the fifth semi-final against Miami Heat. Boston shortened the best-of-seven series to 2: 3 and prevented the impending play-off, Theis had a large part in it.

15 points, 13 rebounds, a so-called double-double, plus three blocks. The center had his hands in front and behind during the brilliant performance. The 28-year-old was part of the starting line-up and stood on the floor for almost 35 minutes. There was a lot of praise afterwards, “The Theis Is Right” was the headline for the NBA.

However, the record champions needed some start-up time. “At half time we said to ourselves: We have to play our game,” said Theis, the plan worked. Boston was 51:58 behind at break, but took control with 41 points in the third quarter and didn’t give up its lead – the first in the game – after 62:60.

“It took four and a half games, but it looks like the Celtics solved the heat puzzle,” wrote the Boston Globe. Brad Stevens felt the same way. The head coach told his players during the second half that they were finally going to show Celtics basketball.

“He was absolutely right, we didn’t play the way we wanted to in the entire series,” said Theis, who hit six of ten throws from the field. In the first half, his team acted “hesitantly”. “We knew it was going to be a long game,” said Theis, “it was a new situation for us 3-1 down.”

Already on Monday night, game six is ​​on the program in the bubble in Orlando / Florida, even then a win is a must for Boston. Just like in a possible game seven, there is no date for it yet. The Celtics have yet to earn it.

In the important second win in the series, Jayson Tatum was the Celtics’ best thrower with 31 points, Jaylen Brown contributed 28 points. Six players from Boston scored double digits, Miami’s top pitcher Goran Dragic came in on 23 points.

Before the game, the national coach Theis had praised the green clover. The German is “one of the best five defenders in the NBA. This is madness!”, Henrik Rödl told the Stuttgarter Zeitung and the Stuttgarter Nachrichten. And Theis acted as if that was exactly what had to be underlined in bold. “I wanted to be myself, especially on defense,” he said.

As strong as Theis was, success was based on team effort. It just clicked. “After a few adjustments, we’re back to the system that we played the entire season. Everyone felt comfortable with it,” said Theis. A first step has been taken, but the Celtics are still with their backs to the wall.

