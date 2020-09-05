NBA playoffs:
Milwaukee Bucks surprisingly about to end
Orlando The Milwaukee Bucks, best team of the regular season in the North American professional basketball league NBA, are about to end in the playoffs. After a 100-115 loss to the Miami Heat, the Bucks are 3-0 down in the Eastern Conference semi-final series.
The Heat only caught up a twelve-point deficit in the final section and even finished the clearest fourth quarter in NBA playoff history with 40:13. The Bucks didn’t hit any of their last ten throw attempts.
Jimmy Butler was the best thrower of the Heat with 30 points, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo narrowly missed a triple-double with 21 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists – but also all of his seven three-point throws and five of twelve free throws. Antetokounmpo twisted his ankle in the first half and had problems with his right ankle throughout the game.
In their first semifinal game in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets surprised the Los Angeles Lakers and took the lead thanks to a 112: 97 (63:55) in the series. James Harden also clearly won the duel of the superstars with 36 points against LeBron James, who had a bad day and got 20 points.
