NBA playoffs



Mavericks take down Suns in game seven – Nowitzki thrilled



Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic.

Photo: AP/Matt York





Phoenix Dirk Nowitzki experiences live how his successors at the Dallas Mavericks achieve great things. The Texans are in the semifinals for the first time since 2011 after a win in Phoenix. Nowitzki’s successor Doncic is in top form again.







Dirk Nowitzki strolled across the floor in a casual blue T-shirt and hugged his successor Luka Doncic extensively. Eleven years after the first and so far only championship coup, the Dallas Mavericks once again have serious chances of winning the coveted golden trophy in the NBA professional basketball league. After the furious 123:90 win at top favorite Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second playoff round on Sunday (local time), everything seems possible. “What did I tell you?!” Nowitzki joked with some other Mavs players like compatriot Maximilian Kleber on the field.

Kleber, who like Nowitzki comes from Würzburg, and Daniel Theis from the Boston Celtics made it into the semi-finals after impressive victories in the seventh crucial game and can now, like Nowitzki in 2011, hope for the big hit. While the Mavericks (against the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry) and the Celtics (against the Miami Heat) are now fighting for a place in the finals from Tuesday, last year’s finalist Phoenix and defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (81:109 in Boston) were eliminated early.



The 43-year-old Nowitzki, who traveled to Arizona with his heart club from Texas as a fan and advisor, liked what he saw. “‘Let’s go Mavs’ chants can be heard here,” wrote the amazed Nowitzki on Twitter about the audience response at the Suns’ home field. The scenes were surreal: Outsiders Dallas were already leading by 30 points at half-time, while star player Doncic (35 points) had more points than all Phoenix players together at times. Many Suns fans left early because it became hopeless with a deficit of more than 40 points at times.

Doncic was happy to have won in front of Nowitzki. “When you see Dirk on the sidelines at an away game, that gives you self-confidence,” said the 23-year-old Slovenian at the press conference. The point guard once again excelled and this season, for the first time, ensures the playoff successes that the Mavericks had hoped for in 2020 and 2021.



“He’s Luke. He loves this stage. The bigger she gets, the better he plays. He set the tone,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said in praise of his protégé. He said, “I like these games: there’s pressure, we were underdogs, but we all believed in it.” Over the entire playoff series against the Suns, who had 64 wins in the main round, he averaged 32 .6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists the dominant player.

“I can’t get the smile off my face,” Doncic said happily about the win and progress. The home team had always won the first six games of the playoff series before the Mavs left the floor as winners in the decisive seventh game away. “The team was incredible. I can’t remember when an away team pulled off a feat like that in a seventh game,” added the Mavericks star and Nowitzki’s legitimate successor.

In addition to Kleber in Dallas, Theis in Boston also has a realistic chance of winning the trophy. The Celtics have now successively defeated the Brooklyn Nets around superstar Kevin Durant and the Bucks around Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo and will also get their chances against the Heat around Jimmy Butler. Theis got three rebounds and two blocks in six minutes in the last game of the quarter-final series.

(dpa/old)