NBA playoffs



James leads Lakers into the final series





LeBron James.

Photo: AP / Mark J. Terrill





Orlando Basketball superstar LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers are in the NBA finals. The 35-year-old led his team with 38 points, 16 rebounds and ten assists in game five of the semi-final series against the Denver Nuggets to the 117: 107 success.

“We’re going to enjoy it tonight, but we know we have bigger fish on the line,” said James at the presentation of the trophy for the Western Conference title holder: “We know there is a bigger goal.”

James, who scored 16 points in the last quarter alone, is in the final for the tenth time in his illustrious career. For the 16-time champions from Los Angeles, it is the first entry into the final series since winning the title ten years ago. Opponents are the Miami Heat or the old Lakers rival Boston Celtics with national player Daniel Theis (play-off score 3: 2).

