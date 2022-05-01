The NBA conference semifinals begin. Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks, in the East; and Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors, in the West, set up the second round of eliminations towards the fight for the ring. From this Sunday, May 1 to Monday, May 16, the teams that will play the Conference Finals will be defined, which will begin on the 17th (with possible advancement to May 15 or 16 depending on the results of the semifinals). The Finals will begin to be played on Thursday, June 2 and would last until the 19th of that month in case they reach the seventh game.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3)

The Sixers led by Joel Embiid and James Harden beat the Toronto Raptors with a convincing 97-132 in the sixth game to seal the 4-2 victory with which they went to the second round of the playoffs in which they will face the Miami Heat, who in turn won their tie against the Atlanta Hawks 4-1. One of the keys to the semi-final could be the last-minute loss of Joel Embiid, who suffers an orbital fracture that will keep him out indefinitely. Embiid had a similar mishap in 2018 that took him out of play for three weeks, so if it happened again he would miss the entire series against the Heat.

James Harden beats Khem Birch in the Sixers-Raptors series. AP Matt Slocum (AP)

Miami Heat (1) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4)

• Game 1: Philadelphia vs. Miami | Monday, May 2 | 1.30

• Game 2: Philadelphia vs. Miami | Wednesday, May 4 | 1.30

• Match 3: Miami vs. Philadelphia | Friday, May 6 | 1.00

• Game 4: Miami vs. Philadelphia | Sunday, May 8 | 2.00

• Match 5*: Philadelphia vs. Miami | Tuesday, May 10 | Determined

• Match 6*: Miami vs. Philadelphia | Thursday, May 12 | Determined

• Game 7*: Philadelphia vs. Miami | Sunday, May 15 | Determined

* If necessary

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3)

Giannis Antetokounmpo crushes the Bulls rim. USAToday Jeff Hanisch (USA TODAY Sports)

The unstructured talent of the Brooklyn Nets succumbed to the corporate spirit of the Boston Celtics. The team of Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Jalen Brown and company certified the failure of the troop led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who said goodbye to a disappointing season with a convincing 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs of the NBA. Meanwhile, the reigning champions, Giannis Antetokoumpo’s Milwaukee Bucks, overwhelmed a depleted Bulls (4-1 in the series).

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3)

• Match 1: Milwaukee vs. Boston | Sunday, May 1 | 19.00

• Match 2: Milwaukee vs. Boston | Tuesday, May 3 | 01.00

• Game 3: Boston vs. Milwaukee | Saturday, May 7 | 21.30

• Game 4: Boston vs. Milwaukee | Monday, May 9 | 1.30

• Match 5*: Milwaukee vs. Boston | Wednesday, May 11 | Determined

• Game 6*: Boston vs. Milwaukee | Friday, May 13 | Determined

• Game 7*: Milwaukee vs. Boston | Sunday, May 15 | Determined

* If necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Phoenix Suns (1) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4)

Luka Doncic pitches against Danuel House Jr. in the series between Dallas and Utah. USAToday Rob Gray (USA TODAY Sports)

The Dallas Mavericks return to the conference semifinals 11 years later, after losing up to six times in the first round. Territory that they had not stepped on since 2011, when the group governed by Dirk Nowitzki ended up taking the ring. Now the emblem is Luka Doncic, who surrendered to the Jazz in the first round and has already reached 500 points in 16 games of playoffs. Opposite will be the leaders of the West, Chris Paul’s Suns, who signed a historic night to beat the Pelicans, with 33 points without fail (14 of 14 in field goals), an unprecedented mark in some playoffs of the NBA.

Phoenix Suns (1) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4)

• Game 1: Dallas vs.. phoenix | Monday, May 2 | 4.00

• Game 2: Dallas vs.. phoenix | Wednesday, May 4 | 1.30

• Game 3: Phoenix vs.. Dallas | Friday, May 6 | 3.30

• Game 4: Phoenix vs.. Dallas | Sunday, May 8 | 21.00

• Match 5*: Dallas vs. phoenix | Tuesday, May 10 | Determined

• Match 6*: Phoenix vs. Dallas | Thursday, May 12 | Determined

• Game 7*: Dallas vs. phoenix | Sunday, May 15 | Determined

* If necessary

Memphis Grizzlies (2) vs. Golden State Warriors (3)

Ja Morant smashes the Timberwolves rim Brandon Dill (AP)

Ja Morant’s Grizzlies beat the Timberwolves (4-2) in the first round and will face the Warriors in the semifinals. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and company cut short their series by mvp from last season, Nikola Jokic (4-1). Since 2015, when they conquered the fourth ring of the franchise, the Golden State trio has won 19 of the 21 series they have played in an attempt to continue their era fanciful and transgressive. They only yielded in the 2016 NBA Finals against LeBron’s Cavaliers and in the 2019 against the Toronto Raptors.

Memphis Grizzlies (2) vs. Golden State Warriors (3)

• Game 1: Golden State vs. memphis | Sunday, May 1 | 21.30

• Game 2: Golden State vs.. memphis | Thursday, May 5 | 03.30

• Game 3: Memphis vs.. Golden State | Saturday, May 7 | 2:30

• Game 4: Memphis vs.. Golden State | Monday, May 9 | 04.00

• Game 5*: Golden State vs. memphis | Wednesday May 11 | Determined

• Game 6*: Memphis vs. Golden State | Friday May 13 | Determined

• Game 7*: Golden State vs. memphis | Monday May 16 | Determined

* If necessary

How to watch the NBA playoffs on TV

Spain: Movistar+ and NBA TV (League Pass)

Mexico: ESPN, NBA TV (Megacable) and Televisa Deportes

Argentina: ESPN, DirecTV Sports and NBA TV (both on DirecTV and Cablevisión)

USA: ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV (League Pass)

