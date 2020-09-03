NBA playoffs



Dennis Schröder’s “best season” ends bittersweet





Dennis Schröder of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Orlando Dennis Schröder was eliminated in the NBA playoffs with Oklahoma City Thunder. In the playoff against the Houston Rockets, things got dramatic. Afterwards there was much comfort and warm words.

Dennis Schröder shared the comforting words of the family with the whole world after a bitter evening. When he read how “immensely proud” his wife Ellen was, the first round with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA play-offs didn’t hurt that much.

“Under all these circumstances you gave your best every game and you also looked after your family and fought for us,” she wrote: “We are so grateful to you for it and all the more I know what an impressive performance you have done . “

Schröder reposted the touching Instagram story on his account for his 1.3 million subscribers – “Thank you, my dear. The family always comes first. Next year it will go up,” he added to his wife’s message. It was almost two difficult months in the Orlando NBA bubble that Schröder did not fully spend there because he had rushed to his wife for the birth of his daughter. And yet he played an outstanding season overall, which led the Thunder further than initially assumed.



By the seventh game, OKC had forced the favored Houston Rockets around superstar James Harden. That decisive match went wafer-thin with 102: 104 to the Texans on Thursday night. In the minutes that followed, disappointment and pride mingled. “We wanted to win and that’s how we played the whole season. That’s why it’s tough now,” said star player Chris Paul. Coach Billy Donovan was convinced that his protégés would understand with time “what a great team they were.”

The same applies to Schröder, who exhausted the entire range of emotions against the Rockets: The suspension and the hefty fine (25,000 dollars) in the fifth game, before that he had equalized the series after 2-0 deficit with two world-class performances.

National coach Henrik Rödl received kudos after the end. “He has improved again. You always take that with you. He has left his fragrance brand among the best. A great season that you can of course build on,” said Rödl to SID.

Before the season there was no talk of a play-off. “The expectation was far lower, maybe even that it would be traded,” said Rödl. After star Russell Westbrook left for Houston, however, Schröder asserted himself and played strongly, which earned him the nomination for the award as the most valuable substitute player (“Sixth Man”). This is one of the reasons why Rödl described the season as Schröder’s “best season” in the NBA so far.

At only 26 years of age, the German national team’s engine will have many more years of top-level performance in order to push the boundaries further. The often tried label of the legacy of Dirk Nowitzki ultimately sticks to him – and that practically obliges to attack the NBA title.

The words of Ellen Schröder can be interpreted in this direction: “Every time you come a little closer to your goal and I’m curious what the next season will bring. I just know it will be something big.”

