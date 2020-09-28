NBA playoffs



Title dream for Daniel Theis and the Boston Celtics burst





Jayson Tatum (0) and Daniel Theis (27) leave the pitch after the defeat.

Orlando The next title for the record champions of the North American professional basketball league NBA will not be there: the Boston Celtics with the German national player Daniel Theis lose against Miami Heat and are eliminated in the semifinals.

National basketball player Daniel Theis and the Boston Celtics failed in the playoff semifinals of the North American professional league. The NBA record champions lost to the Miami Heat on Sunday (local time) with 113: 125 and thus drew 2: 4 in the best-of-seven series.

Both teams started with problems and initially found it difficult to score points. Nevertheless, the Heat separated slightly (33:27). The Celtics bravely defended themselves against the impending end and, thanks to Kemba Walker, took the lead with a six-point lead. In the final section, Miami reported back with a 26: 6 run. Boston fell apart and ultimately suffered a significant defeat. “It’s hard to swallow this pill. We fought, we couldn’t do more, ”said Walker disappointed.

Theis get six points and seven rebounds. But the center from Salzgitter committed a few foul games early on and was therefore unable to play their usual game. Bam Adebayo was convincing in the heat and set a new record in his career with 32 points.

Miami is back in the final for the first time since 2014. The best team in the east meets the Los Angeles Lakers around superstar LeBron James. The final series will begin on Thursday night.

