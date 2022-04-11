The 2022 NBA playoffs are almost complete in the absence of the play in, which will be played between April 12 and 15. A day later, on the 16th, the postseason will finally open.

The top six teams in each Conference qualify directly for the playoffs for the title. While the next four, from seventh to tenth, will be measured by the last two places.

Teams ranked in the Western Conference

1. Phoenix Suns (64-18).

2. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26).

3. Golden State Warriors (53-29).

4. Dallas Mavericks (52-30).

5. Utah Jazz (48-33).

6. Denver Nuggets (48-33).

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36).

8. Los Angeles Clippers (42-40).

9. New Orleans Pelicans (36-45).

10. San Antonio Spurs (34-47).

Play in Western Conference

(7) Minnesota Timberwolves – (8) Los Angeles Clippers.

(9) New Orleans Pelicans – (10) San Antonio Spurs.

Loser of 7 against 8 – Winner of 9 against 10.

Western Conference playoffs

first round

(1) Phoenix Suns – Winner of the play in between the loser of 7 on 8 and the winner of 9 on 10.

(4) Dallas Mavericks – (5) Utah Jazz.

(2) Memphis Grizzlies – Winner of the play-in between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers.

(3) Golden State Warriors – (6) Denver Nuggets.

full bracket

Eastern Conference Qualified Teams

1. Miami Heat (53-29)

2. Boston Celtics (51-31)

3. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31)

4. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31)

5. Toronto Raptors (48-34)

6. Chicago Bulls (46-36)

7. Brooklyn Nets (44-38)

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38)

9. Atlanta Hawks (43-39)

10. Charlotte Hornets (43-39)

Play in Eastern Conference

(7) Brooklyn Nets – (8) Cleveland Cavaliers.

(9) Atlanta Hawks – (10) Charlotte Hornets.

Loser of 7 against 8 – Winner of 9 against 10.

Western Conference playoffs

first round

(1) Miami Heat – Winner of the play in between the loser of 7 on 8 and the winner of 9 on 10.

(4) Philadelphia 76ers – (5) Toronto Raptors.

(2) Boston Celtics – Winner of the play in between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers.

(3) Milwaukee Bucks – (6) Chicago Bulls.