The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is almost over. After a night in which the Sixers, Suns and Mavericks have closed their series without going to the seventh game, there is only one active tie left: Grizzlies-Timberwolves, with 3-2 for the Tennessee team and the sixth game tonight (03: 00, Spanish time), in Minnesota. If there is a seventh, it would be played in Memphis on Sunday (9:30 p.m.), just after the Conference semifinals start with a very strong dish: the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks series starts at 7:00 p.m. a tremendous challenge for the champion without one of his best players, the injured Khris Middleton.

First round results

This has been the first round of these 2022 playoffs:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Miami Heat (1) 4-Atlanta Hawks (8) 1

boston celtics (2) 4-Brooklyn Nets (7) 0

milwaukee bucks (3) 4-Chicago Bulls (6) 1

Philadelphia 76ers (4) 4-Toronto Raptors (5) 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

phoenix suns (1) 4-New Orleans Pelicans (8) 0

Memphis Grizzlies (2) 3-Minnesota Timberwolves (7) 2*

Golden State Warriors (3) 4-Denver Nuggets (6) 1

Dallas Mavericks (4) 4-Utah Jazz (5) 2

*series yet to end

2022 CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

These are the second round playoff matchups and scheduleswith one team (Grizzlies or Timberwolves) yet to qualify:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

MIAMI HEAT (1)-PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (4)

GAME 1: Heat-Sixers, night from Monday 2 to Tuesday 3, 01:30

GAME 2: Heat-Sixers, night from Wednesday 4 to Thursday 5, 01:00

GAME 3: Sixers-Heat, night from Friday 6 to Saturday 8, 01:30

GAME 4: Sixers-Heat, Sunday 8, time to be determined

GAME 5: Heat-Sixers, Tuesday 10, time to be determined*

GAME 6: Sixers-Heat, Thursday 12, time to be determined*

GAME 7: Heat-Sixers, Sunday 15, time to be determined*

*If necessary

BOSTON CELTICS (2)-MILWAUKEE BUCKS (3)

MATCH 1: Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday 1, 7:00 p.m.

MATCH 2: Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday 3, time to be determined

MATCH 3: Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics, Saturday 7, time to be determined

MATCH 4: Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics, Monday 9, time to be determined

GAME 5: Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks*, Wednesday 11, time to be determined

GAME 6: Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics*, Friday the 13th, time to be determined

GAME 7: Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks*, Sunday 15, time to be determined

*If necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PHOENIX SUNS (1)-DALLAS MAVERICKS (4)

GAME 1: Suns-Mavericks, night from Monday 2 to Tuesday 3, 04:00

GAME 2: Suns-Mavericks, night from Wednesday 4 to Thursday 5, 04:00

GAME 3: Mavericks-Suns, night from Friday 6 to Saturday 8, 03:30

GAME 4: Mavericks-Suns, Sunday 8, time to be determined

GAME 5: Suns-Mavericks, Tuesday 10, time to be determined*

GAME 6: Mavericks-Suns, Thursday 12, time to be determined*

GAME 7: Suns-Mavericks, Sunday 15, time to be determined*

*if necessary

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (2)/MIN. TIMBERWOLVES (7)-GS WARRIORS (3)

The Warriors await a rival and schedules. If the Grizzlies pass, the home court factor will be for the latter. If the Warriors qualify, the series starts and ends in the San Francisco Bay Area. If the Grizzlies win the sixth game, today, the semifinal will start on Sunday the 1st. If it is necessary to go to the seventh, the first game for the Warriors will be on Tuesday the 3rd.