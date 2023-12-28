For some people, the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck aren't enough. They want to have the experience of a home console anywhere. While some may think that the PlayStation Portal is the solution to this probleman NBA player has shown us what an NBA player really looks like. PlayStation 5 laptop.

Recently, Mikal Bridges, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, shared a TikTok where he shows us the unconventional way he plays when he is not at home. In the video we can see a suitcase that contains a PS5 Digital, a screen, and the necessary cables so that this console can run without being connected to a traditional power source.

It goes without saying, but this is an inconvenient way to play, and something that not everyone can enjoy. Bridges had to pay more than a thousand dollars, that is, double that of a traditional PS5, to bring this invention to life. Fortunately, This product is not money wasted, it works.and has allowed the player and the rest of his team to distract themselves by playing Madden.

This is not something completely new. There have always been suitcases or accessories that transform a home console into something that can be taken anywhere. Only at the beginning of the generation was an external screen unveiled for the Xbox Series S. Although these hulks almost completely eliminate the idea of ​​portability, they do offer an experience that more than one person would be willing to pay for, especially those who They travel a lot, like an NBA player. On related topics, this would be the price of the PlayStation 6. Likewise, the PS5 exceeds 50 million units sold.

Editor's Note:

Not all of us have the salary of an NBA player. In this way, if you want to play when traveling, it is better to buy a Nintendo Switch or a Steam Deck. These are portable consoles that all travelers should have in their suitcases, not a suitcase that includes a PS5.

Via: Michael Bridges