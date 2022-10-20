NBA player arrested for drunk driving and carrying a weapon

The Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested for driving while intoxicated and for carrying a firearm, as reported Wednesday by the Charlotte-Meklenburg County Police, United States.

According to the ESPN network report, the police units inspected the car and They surprised the basketball player with a gun in his hand while the car was running.

This fact was recorded in a parking lot, where he was finally arrested for being under the effects of alcohol and maneuver the car.

The NBA player acknowledged that he had taken

After recovering, the NBA player assured that he had ingested four tequilas moments before boarding the car.

Bouknight, who is serving in the position of shooting guard for the Hornets, showed a level of 0.14 in the breathalyzer tests to which he was subjected by the authorities.

In addition to driving while intoxicated, the 22-year-old is also charged with reckless driving and speeding.

