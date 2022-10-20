Friday, October 21, 2022
NBA player arrested for drunk driving and carrying a weapon

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in Sports
NBA Arrest

The player is showered with criticism.

The player is raining criticism.

Charlotte Hornets’ James Bouknight is charged with speeding and reckless driving.

The Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested for driving while intoxicated and for carrying a firearm, as reported Wednesday by the Charlotte-Meklenburg County Police, United States.

(Also read: The message with which Chilavert reaffirmed his candidacy for the presidency of Paraguay)

According to the ESPN network report, the police units inspected the car and They surprised the basketball player with a gun in his hand while the car was running.

This fact was recorded in a parking lot, where he was finally arrested for being under the effects of alcohol and maneuver the car.

(Also: Woman returns money that came to her by mistake in a sandwich she did not want)

The NBA player acknowledged that he had taken

After recovering, the NBA player assured that he had ingested four tequilas moments before boarding the car.

Bouknight, who is serving in the position of shooting guard for the Hornets, showed a level of 0.14 in the breathalyzer tests to which he was subjected by the authorities.

(You may be interested: A chef from Turkey was called from the Michelin Guide and hung up thinking it was a joke)

In addition to driving while intoxicated, the 22-year-old is also charged with reckless driving and speeding.

TIME

