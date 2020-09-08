NBA play-offs



Theis and the Celtics take the lead once more in opposition to Toronto





Boston Celtics’ Daniel Theis blocks a throw from Toronto’s Fred VanVleet.

Orlando Daniel Theis and the Boston Celtics have taken the lead once more within the best-of-seven collection in opposition to defending champions Toronto Raptors. The file champions received the fifth recreation 111-89 and lead 3-2.

Nationwide basketball participant Daniel Theis took the Boston Celtics 3-2 lead within the Greatest-of-Seven collection in opposition to the champions Toronto Raptors. After two earlier defeats, the file champion of the North American NBA returned due to a robust defensive efficiency and received clearly on Monday (native time) with 111: 89. The Celtics are lacking one other victory to advance to the ultimate of the Japanese Convention.

Theis made a convincing efficiency and never solely scored 15 factors on the offensive, but additionally helped within the protection with eight rebounds and two blocks to unnerve the Canadians. One of many Raptors’ issues was their disappointing efficiency within the first half. After the primary quarter they had been already 11:25 behind. Solely in 2002 did Toronto rating even fewer factors in 1 / 4 playoff recreation. Again then they had been 9:16 behind Detroit. The rise in efficiency in the midst of the sport not brought on the U-turn.

Within the second duel of the night, the Los Angeles Clippers received 113: 107 in opposition to the Denver Nuggets. A powerful ultimate quarter and an impressive efficiency by Paul George, who put up 32 factors, gave the Clippers a 2-1 lead within the collection. Nikola Jokic additionally bought 32 factors within the nuggets.

