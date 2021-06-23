NBA play-offs



The Suns also win game two against the Clippers



Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns wins the basket.

Phoenix The Phoenix Suns also win the second game in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers. The decision is made at the very last second.







The basketball players of the Phoenix Suns also won the second game in the finals of the Western Conference thanks to a basket scored 0.7 seconds before the end and lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0. The Suns defeated the Clippers 104: 103 and have been unbeaten in the NBA playoffs for nine games before the two away games in Los Angeles. Seconds after two missed free throws from Clippers star Paul George, the strong Deandre Ayton used a pass from Jae Crowder to alley-oop and to the decisive two points of the game. “I just trusted my team-mates and coaches. Jae played a great pass, ”he said.

The Clippers had previously regained the lead at 101: 100 with 30.9 seconds before the end, which the Suns had confidently defended since the third quarter. But the two points awarded by George gave the Suns a chance to win. Both Suns professional Chris Paul, who is on the NBA’s Corona list, and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard were again absent.







In the Alley-Oop, a player who has jumped uses a pass while still in the air without hitting the ground again before the basket is successful. The two points gave Ayton a total of 24 points for the Suns. But the best thrower was Cameron Payne with 29 points. At the Clippers, George was the best thrower with 26 points.

