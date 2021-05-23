NBA play-offs



Mavericks win game one at Glue Comeback in Los Angeles



Dallas ‘Jalen Brunson (r) is pressured by Los Angeles’ Paul George.

Photo: AP / Mark J. Terrill





los Angeles The play-offs have begun in the American professional basketball league NBA. Just in time for the first game of his Dallas Mavericks, Maximilian Kleber from Würzburg got fit again and took his first win with his team.

The Slovenian basketball star Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a play-off opening win in the North American NBA. The Texans prevailed on Saturday (local time) with 113: 103 at the Los Angeles Clippers and were not deterred by the home advantage of the Clippers, which were cheered on by 6117 fans.

Doncic not only scored 31 points, but also collected ten rebounds and eleven assists. The triple-double with two-digit values ​​in three categories had no meaning for the playmaker. Instead, he made it clear: “We have now won this game for the first time. That’s all that counts for me. ”Maximilian Kleber from Würzburg celebrated a successful comeback with six points in 36 minutes after recently struggling with problems with the right Achilles tendon.

The Milwaukee Bucks also got off to a successful start in the finals. They won in a nerve-wracking game with 109: 107 after overtime against the Miami Heat. The Brooklyn Nets made their game clearer at 104: 93 against the Boston Celtics. The Portland Trail Blazers also solved their task surprisingly well with a 123:10 win at the Denver Nuggets.

(stja / dpa)