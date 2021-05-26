NBA play-offs



Lakers strike back before 12,000 fans – Mavericks raise



Dennis Schröder from the Los Angeles Lakers at the throw.

Photo: dpa / Ross D. Franklin





Phoenix The Los Angeles Lakers and a strong Dennis Schröder equalized 1: 1 against the Phoenix Suns in the best-of-seven series. Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to their second win in their second game.

National player Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers have reported success in the playoffs of the North American basketball league NBA and equalized in the best-of-seven series against the Phoenix Suns. The champions won on Tuesday (local time) away with 109: 102. Phoenix had won the first game 99:90. You need four wins to progress. In addition to Schröder, who put up 24 points, Anthony Davis (34 points) and LeBron James (23) also played well.

Los Angeles gained the decisive advantage in front of almost 12,000 spectators with a 10-1 run shortly after the break when Schröder turned a lay-up to 63:48. It was the greatest advantage the physically superior Lakers could develop during the encounter.

The Dallas Mavericks lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0. The team around Maximilian Kleber from Würzburg also won game two in California. At 127: 121, Luka Doncic led his team to victory with 39 points. Kleber was allowed to play from the start and contributed 13 points.

In the run-up to the game, Mavericks pro Kristaps Porzingis was fined US $ 50,000 for illegally visiting a nightclub and thereby violating the league’s health and safety protocol. He was allowed to play anyway.

In addition, the Brooklyn Nets increased to 2-0 against the Boston Celtics. At 130: 108, all players of the home side who were in the starting line-up got double-digit points.

