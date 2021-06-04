NBA play-offs



Lakers fail at Phoenix – Schröder open for Olympic qualification



Dennis Schröder (r) against Cameron Payne from the Phoenix Suns.

los Angeles The Los Angeles Lakers with Dennis Schröder failed as defending champions in the first round of the NBA play-offs. The national basketball player wants to stay with the Lakers and can imagine participating in the Olympic qualification for Germany.

National basketball player Dennis Schröder was eliminated with the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA play-offs. Last season’s champions lost to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday (local time) at home 100: 113 and thus lost the series 2: 4. The Lakers are only the sixth team in the history of the best basketball league in the world to be eliminated as defending champions in the first round. This has never happened to superstar LeBron James with his team before.

Schröder wants to stay with the Lakers despite his contract expiring. “I’m gonna work my ass to come back here and give it my all, we owe the fans more. I’ll work my bum this summer, come back and be myself. I want to be here and win a championship, ”said the 27-year-old from Braunschweig.



For the first time in his career, Schröder is free to choose which team to sign a contract with. He reportedly rejected an offer from the Lakers over four years with a total volume of 84 million US dollars in the spring. “This is my eighth season in the NBA and I wanted to make my own decision. Once, ”said Schröder. “At the end of the day, I want to be here and win a title. It wasn’t about the money. Sure, it’s supposed to be fair. But at the end of the day it’s not about the money. “

In addition, Schröder has signaled his willingness to participate in the Olympic qualification tournament with the national team. “If I’m not injured and feel good, I’ll be there.” He’s definitely happy that the DBB selection has a chance to qualify for the Olympics. He will first spend some time with his family and consult, said Schröder. To participate, the German selection must win the tournament in Split (June 29 to July 4).

