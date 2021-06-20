NBA play-offs



Brooklyn is missing centimeters – Milwaukee after crime in conference finals



Kevin Durant in a duel with Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Photo: AP / Frank Franklin II





new York The Milwaukee Bucks prevailed against the Brooklyn Nets in a basketball thriller and are in the finals of the Eastern Conference. The decisive win in game seven went into overtime.







With a little luck and a good-natured Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have again reached the finals of the Eastern Conference of the professional basketball league NBA after a thriller. In the decisive seventh duel at the Brooklyn Nets, the team around the “Greek Freak” celebrated a 115: 111 after extra time and continued with a 4: 3 thanks to the first away win in the series.

Nets superstar Kevin Durant scored 1.6 seconds before the end of regular time to 109: 109 and forced extra time. During the throw, his foot slightly touched the line of three, only after viewing the video images did the referees decide that there were only two points. Otherwise Brooklyn would have won the game and the series.

“We were lucky that his toe was on the line,” said Bucks professional Khris Middleton: “We had to quickly forget that he hit the throw. It wasn’t the end yet.”

In front of 16,200 spectators at the Barclays Center, the two-time MVP Antetokounmpo was the best thrower of the Bucks with 40 points and 13 rebounds, who are among the top four for the second time in three years. As the top scorer of the evening, Durant had 48 points. “You have to show them respect. They have a great chance for the title,” said the 32-year-old.







Thus the first attack of the big three – Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving – on the title failed. Irving was absent from the playoff with an ankle injury. “We had to give everything,” said Antetokounmpo, who will now face the Atlanta Hawks or the Philadelphia 76ers with the Bucks. Before game seven on Sunday (local time) the duel is 3: 3.

(sid / dpa)