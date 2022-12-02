Without much to discuss, the NBA has announced the Players of the Month, with the first honorees being Devin Booker of the phoenix sunsand Jayson Tatum of the boston celtics.

Booker, who wins the prize in the Western Conference, has been the key piece for the Suns to be the leaders of said Conference, with a record of 15 wins and 6 losses, with a current streak of 6 wins in a row.

The escort 3 times selected to the Stars gameand once elected to the All-NBA Quintet, is going through the best moment of his career, having averages of 29 points, 5.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, with a field goal efficiency of 48.9 percent, 37.8 in triples, and 87.8 in free throws.

As for Jayson Tatum, the forward is also the main reason why the Boston Celtics command the Eastern Conference, with a record of 18 wins and only 4 losses, which is the best record in the entire NBA, in addition to having a streak of 5 wins in a row

Jayson Tatum, Eastern Conference Player of the Month. Photo: AFP

In this period, Tatum, 3 times selected for the All-Star Game, once for the Best Quintet in the league, once for the third, and Most Valuable Player of the Eastern Conference Finals last season, he is averaging 31.6 points (second best in the NBA), 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 blocks, almost one steal per game (0.9), with 48.8 percent efficiency from the field, 36.6 in triples, and 87.3 in free throws.

The NBA undoubtedly chose the winners of the first month of competition very well, by naming the 2 best players, from the 2 best teams in the best basketball league in the world today.