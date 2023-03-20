The Philadelphia 76ers They didn’t miss their star guard, James Hardensince they have enough personnel to get the job done, just as they did this Sunday in the NBA.

In the Eastern Conference matchup, the Sixers beat the Indiana Pacers 141-121, with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both scoring 31 points, while Tobias Harris added 24 more points to the cause.

With this result, the Philadelphians have reached 8 victories in a row, and are dangerously close to the Milwaukee Bucks, who are first in the East with a record of 51 wins and 20 losses, while the Sixers are second with 48- 22.

new stumble

For the Indiana Pacers, it was a new disaster, despite the fact that they have won 6 of the last 10 games, in their attempt to get into the play zone, without having any luck, since they are eleventh in the Eastern Conference with a mark of 32 -39, 1.5 games from tenth place, which is the last place for the play-in.

Aaron Nesmith was the leading scorer for Indiana with 25 points, while the rookie guard Andrew Nembhard added 22 points and Myles Turner added 20 more for the Pacers.

We recommend you read

The next commitment for those from Indiana will be tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center, while for the Sixers their next challenge will also be tomorrow against the Chicago Bulls at home at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.