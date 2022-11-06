Injuries keep showing up unfortunately for NBA players, and the last one affected to lose some time is the forward of the Toronto Raptors, Pascal Siakam.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Siakam was diagnosed with a right adductor muscle strainfor which he will receive the corresponding treatment, and will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.

This is bad news for the Canadian franchise, which is losing its best player, at a time in the season when the Raptors have 4 wins in the last 6 games, boasting a 5-4 record.

All Star Level

Siakam, 28, in his 7 seasons in the league, is once selected to Stars gameone-time NBA champion, one-time runner-up, one-time third, and 2019 Most Improved Player.

In the 9 games he has played this start of the season, Siakam has the best numbers of his life, with 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, all current team career highs.

We recommend you read

Because he will be reevaluated in 2 weeks, Siakam would be missing about 8 games, starting tonight, when they face the Chicago Bulls, and who they will face again tomorrow.