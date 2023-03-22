He Orlando Magic He clings to the idea that they can somehow get into the NBA postseason, since they defeated the locals Washington Wizardskeeping their hopes alive.

The top scorer of the match for those from Florida was the shooting guard Gary Harrisscoring 22 points, followed by 20 from Frans Wagner, who added 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Paolo Banchero For his part, he demonstrated once again why he was the first pick in the Draft last year, and why he is the favorite to be Rookie of the Year, with a new and outstanding performance.

Versatile

The young man, barely 20 years old, has shown that he is a complete, versatile player, as he stamped on the score sheet, with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, as well as a steal.

Although it is difficult, mathematically, the Magic have a chance to get into the zone of play inbeing 5 games away from her, but time is running out, with only 9 games remaining on the schedule.

As for the Wizards, they ruined the great game for Kristaps Porzingis, who had 30 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks, followed by 16 points and 7 assists from Bradley Beal.