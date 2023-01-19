There are already 8 consecutive games with victory for the Denver Nuggetsafter winning 122-118 over the Minnesota Timberwolvesin a new exhibition of the Serbian genius, Nikola Jokic.

The star center of the Nuggets, once again demonstrated why he is the Most Valuable Player of the 2 last seasons in the NBA, finishing with 31 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds, in just 31 minutes of play.

Jokic also scored with enormous efficiency, 12 of 20 from the field, 2 of 5 from triples, and 6 of 6 from free throws, in addition to being well supported by Jamal Murray who added 28 points for Denver.

Historical

According to NBA.com, Nikola Jokic reached 90 triple-doubles in his career, the sixth most in league history, in addition to adding his fifth triple-double in the last 6 games.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Jokic, in his eighth season in the league, has become the franchise’s all-time leader in assists with 3,686, surpassing Alex Englishwho added 3 thousand 679.

The Denver Nuggets are first in the Western Conference, with a record of 32 wins and 13 losses, which is the second best record in the NBA, behind the 33-12 Boston Celtics, leaders of the Eastern Conference, while their streak of 8 wins in a row, is the second longest in the league, behind the 11 of the Memphis Grizzlies.

On the other hand, Jokic already has averages of 25.1 points, 11 rebounds, and 9.9 assists, on the verge of a triple-ten this season, something that only 2 players have achieved, Oscar Robertson, and Russell Westbrook (4 times in total, 3 of them in a row), with the Serbian aiming for his third NBA Most Valuable Player award, something that hasn’t happened since Larry Bird did it for the Boston Celtics in 1984, 1985 and 1986.